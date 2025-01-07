Candiace Dillard Bassett of The Real Housewives of Potomac isn't taking lightly to Stephen "tWitch" Boss' widow exposing her husband's drug addiction in the media.

The late dancer and choreographer's wife shared intimate details two years after his death, telling PEOPLE about a "cornucopia" of drugs he stashed in shoe boxes in the closet, including mushrooms, pills, and "other substances" she had to search on her phone.

"It was a really scary moment in my life to figure that out, but it also helped me process that he was going through so much and he was hiding so much, and there must have been a lot of shame in that," Holker, 36, detailed.

The reality star took to Twitter, now known as X, hours ago dragging the widow for unnecessarily dishing details regarding the discovery, and fans in the comment section have weighed in.

"I'm not even gonna say it," Owens, 35, began in the trending post. "But this white woman is doing everything BUT protecting her Black children and her Black husband's legacy. She could've kept this in her therapist's office. SMH."

The singer posted the clap back on January 7, as the popular post raked in over 200k views in less than 24 hours. "The thesis is that care and consideration must be taken when telling Black men's stories and I just don't think that was done here," the RHOP star doubled-down.

While many agreed, others maintained that being vocal regarding addiction could be helpful.

"Your husband is a white man with a blaccent," one fan comically poked in the comments. "Seems HE did little to protect his kids & legacy," a second disagreed. "No one should feel shame about having an addiction. Addiction is literally a heath [sic] crisis, like a sickness. It's a brave step to normalizing / de-stigmatizing addiction," a third added. "Some things really don't need to be a People Magazine cover," a fourth contended.

Fans referred to Holker's PEOPLE magazine cover featuring her quote: "He Was Hiding So Much," following a subhead which read "Addiction, Depression, and Childhood Abuse."

Stephen Laurel "tWitch" Boss — who came in second in the hit series So You Think You Can Dance in 2008 — died by suicide in on December 13, 2022.

Boss' tragic passing came as a shock to many throughout the industry and fans worldwide. He passed away at the age of 40.