For the first time in nearly two years since the death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, his children have reunited with their paternal family.

The emotional moment came amidst ongoing tensions between Boss' widow, Allison Holker, and his family, including his mother, Connie Boss Alexander, and brother, Dré Rose.

Holker has faced accusations of keeping tWitch's children away from their extended family, exacerbating an already difficult loss, per 'Atlanta Black Star.'

Holker, the mother of Boss' three children — Weslie, 16, Maddox, 8, and Zaia, 5 — has been under scrutiny, especially after she introduced a new romantic relationship on social media in August. She also told 'PEOPLE' earlier this year how she "didn't know if I'd ever fall into this situation again. I will say this: I'm extremely happy. I feel supported, seen, understood, and fully loved. And I'm really, really grateful for that."

While she last shared a tribute to tWitch on Father's Day in June 2024, she has since described her life as having found a new sense of peace, saying, "Life is good." However, tensions within the family persisted as the alleged estrangement continued.

Dré Rose voiced his frustrations publicly in August 2023, taking to Instagram to express his disappointment with the situation. He wrote, "Over the past months, we have observed a series of actions and attitudes that, in our perspective, do not foster an environment conducive to healing and unity." He further claimed the estrangement stemmed from Holker allegedly requiring the family to sign an NDA, which they refused, leading to limited communication with the children.

Dré also lamented the lack of interaction between the children and their grandmother, saying, "It's disheartening that their interactions with their grandmother, and the wider family, have been noticeably limited."

Despite the turmoil, recent events suggest a step forward. On Zaia's fifth birthday, Holker, Rose, and Alexander all shared loving tributes to the birthday girl. Holker's heartfelt Instagram post read, "It's my babygirl ZAIAs BIRTHDAY today! She is 5 going on 20. I am so proud of how far she has come. My angel has a heart of gold and the scream of a lion." Dré also shared a touching message, accompanied by a photo with Zaia and Maddox, saying, "Time flies, and each moment with you is more precious than the last."

Alexander expressed her joy for her granddaughter's special day, writing, "It is such a blessing to see you grow... I know Daddy is smiling and surrounding you with his loving presence on your special day."

While these posts reflect a moment of unity, some followers criticized Holker for the alleged estrangement. One commenter wrote, "Stop being a [snake emoji] @allisonholker let Twitch kids see HIS FAMILY!!!" Another urged Alexander to ensure the children know that their family tried to stay connected.

The roots of the conflict date back to Boss' untimely passing on December 13, 2022, which left unresolved questions about his estate. Holker filed for control of her late husband's assets to provide for their children, a move that caused friction with Boss' mother. In April 2023, a court granted Holker access to Boss' community property, including business assets and investments, which helped secure financial stability for the family.

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Holker were both 'So You Think You Can Dance' contestants. The two married in December 2013 at the Villa San-Juliette Vineyard & Winery in Paso Robles, Calif.

On December 13, 2022, Boss was found dead in Encino, California. His death was ruled suicide by self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, per 'Deadline.'

He was 40.