Internet personality YesJulz has once again confronted persistent rumors about an alleged affair with NBA star LeBron James, this time following her praise of his recent windmill dunk during a Lakers game.

After sharing her appreciation for James' athletic feat on X, YesJulz faced immediate speculation from users referencing long-standing affair rumors.

You really think I give af about ya’lls baseless rumors? Bron is my fav player and the 🐐

I will always celebrate his wins! — Yesjulz (@YesJulz) January 8, 2025

She responded directly to the allegations, writing: "You really think I give af about ya'lls baseless rumors? Bron is my fav player and I will always celebrate his wins!"

The rumors, which first emerged in 2014 during James' tenure with the Miami Heat shortly after his marriage to Savannah James, have been a recurring source of frustration for YesJulz.

During a 2023 Instagram Live session, she addressed the speculation head-on, expressing her respect for the James family.

"They have a beautiful family, and I'm really tired of this stain being put on my name," YesJulz stated during the livestream, maintaining that her relationship with LeBron has never been anything but friendly.

The social media personality's latest comments suggest she's determined to continue supporting James' athletic achievements without letting persistent rumors affect her fandom.