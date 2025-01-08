It seems Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on a mission to escape the blazing wildfires in Los Angeles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who shocked the monarchy after stepping down from their royal duties in January of 2020 — are currently grappling with evacuation from their Montecito mansion in California.

As Santa Barbara residents, the Duke and Duchess may have to vacate their residence to seek safety, per The Mirror.

Their warning reportedly came after a spokesperson for Southern California Edison — a power supplier in their area — informed residents that they were "considering a Public Safety Power Shutoff in parts of Santa Barbara County due to a Red Flag Warning and increased risk of wildfires."

The unnamed spokesperson confirmed that customers affected by the reported potential shut off were contacted in various communities, in addition to those located "in Montecito."

Over 8,000 residents have had their power shut off by utility companies in order to avoid live wires potential to cause additional electrical fires.

In the event of evacuation, the royal exiles would be parting ways with their $14.65 million home, which they purchased in 2020 after their severance from the royal family located in the United Kingdom.

Prince Harry and Meghan reside in their luxurious nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom mansion alongside their two children -- Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.

In a string of wildfire updates tracked by SFGate, a fourth fire has recently ignited in Los Angeles county as the Woodley Fire began early Wednesday morning near Van Nuys in the San Fernando Valley.

The fire reached a whopping 75 acres as of 6:45 a.m., with a reported containment level of 0%. In addition to Palisades, flames have engulfed Eaton and Hurst since Tuesday as the flames continue to be fed by strong Santa Ana winds.

Stay in touch with live updates on the Palisades fires here.