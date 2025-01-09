Adidas is putting Yeezy in the past.

The rap icon penned a lengthy rant on Instagram Wednesday, January 8, prompting the German sportswear company to move swiftly in granting the rapper's request made in the fiery post.

Kanye West — now known as Ye — took to social media to clap back once he realized Google's search engine populated Adidas instead of Yeezy when you search his brand. The Vultures super star urged Adidas to "stop," maintaining that he won't stand for coming in second.

"When you google Yeezy.com the adidas site comes before the Yeezy site," Ye, 47, began in the post's lengthy caption.

"Members at adidas Stop doing this Stop doing your moves to hold me back Our partnership is done You're a 60 billion dollar company that froze my accounts Now I'm back on my feet (no pun intended) and I'm not going to stand for this (no pun again) I did phenomenal work for you guys and because I stood up for myself yall tried to intimidate and oppress me."

The Chicago native continued: "I had major issues with adidas because of design theft and oppression before 'the tweet' side note yall know Jerry was corny and disloyal for doing work with adidas after the way they handled things I still showed up to his show that was a copy of my Hollywood bowl show being the so called bigger man but I'm never doing that again for no one," Ye ranted. "It's Yeezy over everything."

"We sold over a million pairs of pods and I've been working on ten other styles for the past 2 years," the designer and musician wrote. "It's Yeezy for the people Everything else was in the way If there are grammatical errors as always rewrite in the comments and I will update Thank you," he concluded.

Although Adidas' swift response appears reactionary, Vibe reported that the company was set to sever ties with Yeezy in 2025. Chief executive Bjorn Gulden stated during a conference in October 2024 that there is no need for further tension.

Adidas seems to have removed all mentions of "Yeezy" and "Kanye West" from their website after Ye's recent IG rant about how their Yeezy site appeared ahead of his own in search results. pic.twitter.com/SvYDM2qdgQ — No Jumper (@nojumper) January 9, 2025

"There [aren't] any more open issues," Gulden stated, per the hip hop outlet. "And there is no money going either way. There were tensions on many issues [but] both parties said we don't need to fight any more... [It] belongs in the past," the executive explained.

As of January 9, Yeezy items have reportedly been swept from the Adidas website. The removal includes any mention of Kanye West, his products, news articles, or pages that may populate by image search.