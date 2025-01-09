Jamie Lee Curtis appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she urged viewers to support any way they can amid Palisades wildfires.

The Oscar Award winner revealed to fans that she was "literally just about to cry" as she began to speak to the audience Wednesday, January 8 with a shaky and concerned voice, describing the dire situation as "a catastrophe."

Curtis, who fought back tears, explained the surreal experience of her hometown going up in flames, detailing that the fires have targeted her neighborhood including her local market and the area where her kids go to school.

Now, as a self-proclaimed "Red Cross ambassador," the Hollywood star is urging the public to get involved and protect themselves.

"As you know, where I love is on fire right now. Literally the entire city of the Pacific Palisades is burning," Curtis, 66, began. "I flew here last night, I was on the plane, I started getting texts — and it's f*****g gnarly, you guys. It's just a catastrophe in Southern California."

Jamie Lee Curtis talking about the fire. pic.twitter.com/HxG46w1HkZ — Jannine.. #MagaMemeQueen ™️ 👑🇺🇸 (@janninereid1) January 9, 2025

While acknowledging that there have been other "horrific" fires in many places, The Last Showgirl actress doubled-down on the shocking danger growing closer to her home.

"This is literally where I live — everything. The market I shop in, the schools my kids go to. Friends, many, many, many, many friends now have lost their homes. It's a really awful situation," she continued, adding that she's going to fly home the next day to be with family and help friends.

"If you know anybody on the West Coast or not, the American Red Cross — support them. They will come in and help people. Do anything you can," Curtis urged viewers. "Give blood, donate, whatever you can do."

"And remember — since I'm in the middle of a very big television show — for anybody living anywhere, have an emergency kit in your house. I'm an American Red Cross ambassador, have a kit with prescription glasses, medicines, dog food, baby formula, all the things you need if you have to flee."

Fellow celebs are on high alert as well, as Chrissy Teigen took to social media detailing her "surreal" experience in evacuating the fires, calling the situation a "hellscape."

"This is surreal I'm very scared now. Packing," the 39-year-old model captioned her Instagram Story, taken from what appears to be their home closet.

Stay in touch with live updates on the Palisades fires here. See current emergency incidents, evacuations, and updates on a map here.