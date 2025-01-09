The home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has reportedly become a shelter for close friends impacted by the recent fires in California.

According to Vanity Fair, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are working with their non-profit, Archewell Foundation, on relief operations and to provide families in need basic goods like clothes and children's items.

It is also reported that Harry and Meghan have been working with chef José Andrés and are actively participating in relief initiatives with World Central Kitchen.

In a statement the Sussexes released on Jan. 9, "In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more—affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life."

They added, "A state of emergency has been issued."

Harry and Meghan also shared links to support various causes, including assistance for emergency workers requiring meals, Baby2Baby for newborn and toddler essentials, the Animal Wellness Foundation for pet owners and those encountering displaced animals, and the American Red Cross for charitable contributions.

Emphasizing the value of community, Harry and Meghan stressed the importance of local residents offering their assistance by welcoming others into their homes.

"If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do," they said. "And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbors to see if they need help evacuating."

Due to the fact that the couple lives near the flames, they are presently facing the danger of evacuation and possible power shortages.

Six people have sadly lost their lives in a terrible sequence of fires in Los Angeles, forcing nearly 130,000 people to abandon their homes.

Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, Jhené Aiko, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Eugene Levy, Miles and Keleigh Teller, Jeff Bridges, and Tina Knowles are among the celebrities whose houses have been destroyed.