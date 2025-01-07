Meghan Markle has shared the heartbreaking news of her beloved beagle Guy's passing. In a deeply emotional message, Meghan reflects on the rescue dog's journey and the impact the pet had on her.

Accompanying the words in her touching Instagram post is an emotional slideshow of images featuring Meghan and Prince Harry alongside the cherished pup.

"In 2015, I adopted a beagle from a dog rescue in Canada," Meghan writes. "He had been at a kill shelter in Kentucky and given a few days to live. I swooped him up...and fell in love."

She explains, "They referred to him as 'the little guy' because he was so small and frail, so I named him 'Guy.' And he was the best guy any girl could have asked for."

Indeed, Guy became a constant companion through Meghan's most transformative years. He was with her during her time on Suits, her engagement and marriage to Prince Harry and as she became a mother.

"He was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort," Meghan shares.

Meghan Markle’s dog Guy has passed away, as if she hasn’t been through enough pic.twitter.com/UBpWpZMCCF — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) January 7, 2025

The Duchess also opened up about Guy's resilience after a terrible accident left him needing surgeries and rehabilitation.

Doctors feared he would never walk again, but thanks to great medical care, Guy made a remarkable recovery. Meghan and Prince Harry frequently visited him during his months of treatment in Surrey.

"I will always be grateful to Noel and his team, the team at Queen West Animal Hospital in TO, our vets now, and my friends and community: Thank you for loving him so," Meghan says.

She also addressed fans who may spot Guy in her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

"Because many of you will now see Guy in this new series," she cautions, "I hope you'll come to understand why I am so devastated by his loss. I think you may fall a little bit in love too."

Meghan Markle Grieves Her Pet Dog

The Duchess closes her message with a raw reflection on her grief.

"I have cried too many tears to count — the type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they're not there. But they are. And that's okay too."

She concludes, "Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy. You filled my life in ways you'll never know."

Meghan fans interested in watching With Love, Meghan can catch all eight episodes when it premieres on Netflix Jan. 15.