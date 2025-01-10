Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT, is proclaiming his innocence after his younger sister filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexually abusing her as a child.

Ann Altman, 30, claims her older brother routinely raped her for several years throughout their childhood, in court documents filed in the Eastern District of Missouri on Monday, January 6. She also claimed that he "groomed and manipulated" her from 1997 to 2006.

Sam, 39, and the rest of his family have since denied his sister's bombshell claims, presenting an open letter on social media sharing their concern for her mental health state.

In the federal lawsuit obtained and reviewed by PEOPLE, Ann also accuses her older brother of "rape, sexual assault, molestation, sodomy, and battery," detailing that the abuse started at just 3 years old, and he was 12.

The suit claims that Ann has suffered physical injuries as a result of the alleged abuse, and has been battling "PTSD, severe emotional distress, mental anguish, and depression" following years of her older brother's alleged physical abuse.

My sister has filed a lawsuit against me. Here is a statement from my mom, brothers, and me: pic.twitter.com/Nve0yokTSX — Sam Altman (@sama) January 7, 2025

The response letter, signed off by his family members Connie, Sam, Max, and Jack, argued that Ann is having mental health challenges, slamming the heinous accusations as "utterly untrue." The family, who is "very concerned about her well-being," claims that despite giving her monthly financial support and aiding in paying her bills and rent, she still demands more money.

"Our family loves Ann and is very concerned about her well-being," the family began in the lengthy letter. "Caring for a family member who faces mental health challenges is incredibly difficult. We know many families facing similar struggles understand this as well."

"We ask for understanding and compassion from everyone as we continue to support Annie in the best way we can. We sincerely hope she finds the stability and peace she's been searching for," the letter concludes.

Ann's attorney's are asking that Sam pay his little sister $75,000 in damages, per PEOPLE.

Prominent Silicon Valley boss Sam Altman became the CEO of OpenAI back in 2019 and is considered a leading figure in the booming AI industry.

Altman debuted on the iconic Billboard Billionaire's index in March 2024 with a reported net worth of a whopping $2 billion.