Chopper, former member of Da Band, revealed that he's witnessed Sean "Diddy" Combs doing shocking things behind closed doors.

The New Orleans rapper sat with The Art of Dialogue in a detailed interview where he spoke candidly about various topics including his own sex trafficking charges — which he claims have since been dropped — and his experience working alongside Diddy.

Shockingly, Chopper reportedly stated that the now-disgraced Bad Boy boss is "gay" and has even seen him hooking up with an unnamed high-profile man in the recording studio.

According to him, he walked into an unexpected scene when he saw Diddy, now 55, "tonguing down" another powerful man, which left him looking at the record exec "differently" following the shocking sight.

"I walked in the studio and seen two powerful men doing things that was uncomfortable to my eyes. You can take that how you want it," Chopper, 39, said.

"I opened the door, I seen what I seen, and I hurried and slammed the door [...] It f*****d me up, I'm not gonna lie. I looked at Diddy differently after that. I wasn't feeling that Bad Boy s**t no more."

After the alleged incident, the former Making The Band star noticed he was being treated "nicely" by other executives at the label, in addition to receiving the music video for his single, "Lil Daddy," for free in 2016.

"Yes, f*****g right that n***a's gay! Yes, he's gay," Chopper continued. "But I don't think being gay is bad. If that's their preference, then that's their preference." That said, despite various abuse allegations, he's not quite convinced that Diddy is a "sex trafficker."

The music mogul is currently facing charges for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Chopper feels the plethora of cases against him came as a form of "karma."

"I just think he'd done so much that the universe tends to unravel the way it should. When you do right by people, it comes back. And when you do wrong by people, you get what you deserve," Chopper said.

"I think it's just time for him to get the humble pie," Chopper added. "And the universe has basically taken what he has been taking for all these years and I think that's what's going on."

"I believe it's a double-edged sword... It's bittersweet, bruh. The things that Diddy has done to so many artists on his label is so diabolical," Chopper, 39, expressed. "I think Diddy means well, but if you live a certain lifestyle for so long, you stop treating people like human beings and you start treating people like objects."

Chopper appeared in Diddy's hit MTV series Making The Band in 2002, where over 40,000 aspiring artists auditioned for a coveted position in Diddy's group.

Ultimately, six musicians were chosen, including Chopper, Sara Rivers, Dylan Dilinjah, Frederick "Freddy P" Watson, Lloyd "Ness" Mathis, and Lynese "Babs" Wiley. The group, called Da Band, known for walking from Manhattan to Brooklyn to grab cheesecake for the Harlem native, released one studio album, Too Hot for TV, in September 2003.