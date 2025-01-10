Mel Gibson revealed his home was torched by Los Angeles wildfires while he was away recording a podcast interview with Joe Rogan.

The legendary actor appeared on NewsNation's Elizabeth Vargas Reports detailing the harrowing experience of returning home to the smoky rubble and expressed the "devastating" feeling of losing his home of nearly 15 years.

"Obviously, it's kind of devastating. It's emotional," Gibson, 69, told Vargas.

"You live there for a long time, and you had all your stuff. You remember George Carlin talking about your stuff? I had my stuff there, and it's all like, I've been relieved from the burden of my stuff, because it's all in cinders," the Academy Award-winning actor and filmmaker expressed.

Joe Rogan and Mel Gibson blast Gavin Newsom: "In 2019 he said he was going to take care of the forests. He didn't do anything. I think all of our tax dollars went for Gavin's hair gel. It's sad. The place is just on fire." pic.twitter.com/KltubgXZUJ — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 9, 2025

The Mad Max star explained that he was out of town recording a podcast episode of The Joe Rogan Experienced in Austin, Texas, revealing that his home was incinerated while he was out of town. Gibson had a hunch things would be bad in the neighborhood, but chose to stay calm and engaged.

"I was doing the Rogan podcast... And [I was] kind of ill at ease while we were talking, because I knew my neighborhood was on fire, so I thought, 'I wonder if my place is still there,' " Gibson explained. "But when I got home, sure enough, it wasn't there."

"I went home and I said to myself, 'Well, at least I haven't got any of those pesky plumbing problems anymore,' " he seemingly joked. His wife, Rosalind Ross and their son Ross, managed to safely evacuate the home. He also added that his pet chickens survived the flames.

"I had a lot of personal things there that, you know, I can't get back... All kinds of stuff, everything from photographs to files to, you know, you know, just personal things that I had from over the years, and clothing, you know, pretty cool stuff, you know, but you know that can all be replaced," he explained.

"These are only things. And the good, the good news is that, you know, those in my family and those I love are all well, and we're all happy and healthy and out of harm's way, that's all I can care about, really," Gibson concluded.

Oddly enough, Rogan received an accurate prediction regarding the deadly fires from a firefighter back in July 2024, six months before the flames began to rage.

"Yeah, we just get lucky.... We get lucky with the wind," Rogan, 57, was informed by the firefighter. "But if the wind hits the wrong way, it's just going to burn straight through L.A., and there's not going to be a thing we could do about it," Rogan stated on his podcast.

During his appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, the acclaimed director gave a highly-anticipated announcement, revealing that the sequel to 2004's The Passion of the Christ is underway.

The production for the sequel, The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection — which has been in development since 2016 — could begin in 2026, per Variety.

"And I think in order to really tell the story properly you have to really start with the fall of the angels, which means you're in another place, you're in another realm. You need to go to hell," Gibson teased.

As dangerous fires continue to ignite, the tragedy made its way to torment some of the biggest names in show business including Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Jamie Lee Curtis, and royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.