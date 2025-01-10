A$AP Ferg is committed to focusing on the "Ferg empire" while revealing that the hip hop collective A$AP Mob is over.

The Harlem native appeared on The Toure Show where he highlighted his new endeavors and addressed some confusion surrounding whether the cult-favorite A$AP Mob are still intact.

In an admission — which may not come as a shock to many — the musician revealed The Mob "is a thing of the past."

"People came out and said that I wasn't a part of A$AP no more," Ferg, 36, explained from the top of the interview. "I am A$AP. Me, along with Rocky, and the founders who built it — RIP to A$AP Yams."

"I don't think there is A$AP anymore. It's not a new Cozy Tape out... there's not an office... a record label, A$AP Worldwide... I think [A$AP] is a thing of the past. I think people hold on to the legacy that we created and those things."

Ferg continued: "But when you think about A$AP, you think about... me and Rocky, who did the music, and of course, it was built off the backs of [A$AP Bari] and [A$AP] Yams, but we're the faces. If we not making no music and not putting out no new timestamps, then there is no A$AP."

The rapper went on to explain how his future trajectory will focus on Darold, his third studio album released in November 2024 — highlighting himself as inspiration moving forward in his solo career. "Right now it's Ferg. It's Ferg apparel, it's the Ferg empire, it's Darold ... it's everything, dealing with this individual right here."

A$AP Mob is over, according to FERG 💔



“I don’t think there’s an A$AP anymore. I think it’s a thing of the past…” pic.twitter.com/orDbu71pOc — Kurrco (@Kurrco) January 10, 2025

The 36-year-old also revealed he's dropped A$AP, and now goes by Ferg.

After being gone for four years, the New York star told Toure he felt that fans who love him deserved more than what they've been given in the past, leading him to be more transparent in titling his album after his government name.

"I wanted to have a transparent moment, and show the guy behind the guy, which is Darold," the musician added. "Darold is the maker of a trap lord, or a Ferg, or an A$AP Ferg. That's who's really the umbrella to all those aliases," he said of his first personal album.

This album means the world to me !!! This is a literal work of art . DAROLD OUT NOW ! https://t.co/Mx6l7UxagB pic.twitter.com/pIQXz647cR — FERG (@ASAPferg) November 9, 2024

In being more transparent, the beloved artist revealed he went through a "moment of clarity" in making his latest album, revealing his journey through evolution, in addition to reading spiritual books.

"When you grow out of a certain thing, it's like alright...this is hot to y'all, but I'm not feeling it," he said. "I had to grow as a human, I had to evolve and learn how to articulate new experiences."

Ferg — full name Darold D. Brown Ferguson, Jr. — also revealed that he was sexually assaulted as a 9-year-old by an older man in his neighborhood on his last album. He spoke about the shocking incident in a song called "Pool" — the same place the incident took place.

Per Ferg, he was molested with "everybody around" while trying to enjoy a day at the pool as a young child. The daunting moment left him feeling "weird" and even led him to thoughts of taking drastic, fatal action against the perpetrator.

During an interview with The Breakfast Club, the rapper detailed how hip hop unites "religions and cultures," while asking listeners why artists can't talk about "real" life situations while the mic is still on.