Bill Hader surprised an ABC7 news crew on Thursday, January 10, when he approached their van at a Pacific Palisades road block, offering to assist with their wildfire coverage.

The 46-year-old comedian's gesture was shared by ABC7 journalist Josh Haskell on X, who described the encounter as an "only in LA moment."

An only in LA moment on Thursday at road block for #PalisadesFire Resident trying to gain access came up to news van as if he was part of our team, wanted to help cover, ride with us. Then, he pulled down his mask, smiled and it was Bill Hader! Couldn’t have been nicer! @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/0yobKGuHjp — Josh Haskell (@abc7JoshHaskell) January 10, 2025

According to Haskell's post, Hader, masked and initially unrecognizable, presented himself as someone who could help with their coverage and offered to ride along with the crew. The moment turned memorable when he lowered his mask, revealing his identity with a smile.

This encounter comes amid Los Angeles' most devastating firestorm to date, which began on Tuesday, January 7. The L.A. County medical examiner has confirmed at least 10 fatalities, while thousands of structures have been damaged or destroyed.

The fires have forced tens of thousands of residents to evacuate, including celebrities like Paris Hilton, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, and Miles and Keleigh Teller.

Officials continue to assess the extent of the damage as the fires spread across various parts of the city, with containment efforts ongoing.