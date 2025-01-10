Former NFL defensive standout Robert Quinn is in legal trouble again following a chaotic early morning car crash in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Friday.

Police say the 34-year-old, known for his time with the Dallas Cowboys, crashed a Ford F-150 pickup truck before attempting to flee the scene in a second vehicle.

Read more: Mark Zuckerberg Slams Biden Administration Over COVID Content Demands on Joe Rogan Podcast

The incident unfolded around 2 a.m. near B & N Auto Service on Dorchester Road.

According to North Charleston police, Quinn's truck veered through an intersection, crossed a median, and plowed into parked vehicles, including a Honda Element, a Ford F-150, and a Chrysler 300, as WCBD News 2 reported.

Firefighters at the scene reported seeing Quinn bleeding and injured, but instead of staying put, he allegedly called a friend to pick him up.

Police stopped the white Dodge Challenger attempting to leave, finding Quinn in the passenger seat with visible head and hand injuries.

Former NFL Star Robert Quinn Arrested After Crash

Authorities say Quinn was uncooperative, slurring his speech and refusing to identify himself.

When officers tried to arrest him for leaving the scene of a collision, he allegedly resisted, forcing them to subdue him with an arm bar.

Quinn was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center on charges of reckless driving and leaving the scene of a collision with property damage.

Jail records show he was released later that day. He's due back in court in February.

The incident marks Quinn's second arrest in less than six months. In August 2023, he was accused of multiple hit-and-run crashes in Summerville, South Carolina.

A native of North Charleston, Quinn rose to fame as a football star at Fort Dorchester High School before joining the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.

He entered the NFL in 2011 and racked up 102 sacks over 169 games in a career spanning over a decade.

Quinn's most recent team was the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. While his football achievements made headlines for years, his off-field troubles are now drawing attention for all the wrong reasons. Watch a news report on the recent incident below.