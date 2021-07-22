Mandy Moore revealed that she can do the unthinkable for her child.

The singer actress revealed that while climbing Baker, she was still pumping liquid gold for her 6-month-old child.

She did so through a series of photo proofs on her Instagram story.

The performer welcomed her first son, August Harrison, this past February. This was her baby with husband Taylror Goldsmith.

Moore wrote in a text graphic on her IG story that pumping on her climb has become one of the "new realities of adventuring."

She also wrote what most of moms would relate and agree with - taking care of infants could be exhausting. However, unlike Mandy Moore, regular moms are not climbing and getting to compare their experience hiking to taking care of their children. This is probably why Mandy Moore claimed that she has never been this tired in any other summits or when she's back home feeding and taking care of her baby.

ALSO READ: Tyra Banks Roasted Over Her 'Extra' Behavior with Megan Thee Stallion

She specifically noted that she had "never been this tired. And I have an infant" in a post taken during the summit.

Moore and Goldsmith, who is known for his work with the folk rock band Dawes, became romantically connected back in 2015. Moore just came out of a bad marriage then.

She married singer-songwriter Ryan Adams in 2009 and positively went out of the limelight for a while. Even though people thought she's already in a domestic bliss, she later shocked fans when she emerged in 2015, to file a divorce. She was already separated from him for six months.

Their marriage was dissolved the following year. It is only after this that she went to publicly accuse her ex husband of being emotionally abusive.

Following her split from the musician, the Moore became engaged to Goldsmith in 2017. They eventually tied the knot the following year.

Prior to getting married for the first time to Adams, she was in relationship with Zach Braff for two years.

Moore once talked about being a mom in an interview with Today. She shared that her role in the highly-watched "This is Us" actually taught her a lot about being a mom.

"It's funny, I mean having played a sort of matriarch of a family for the last five years and getting to sort of see children at various different chapters and stages, I feel like I am pseudo-prepared as I can be," she revealed.

"I've had babies and toddlers and I have adult children, so I've gotten a pretty good taste and lay of the land," she added..

ALSO READ: Christina Ricci Divorced Finally From 'Monster' Husband-- After Alleging Nasty Domestic Abuse During Lockdown