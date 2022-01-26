Mandy Moore is ready to see another woman to play Jamie Sullivan's role in "A Walk to Remember" reboot.

One of Nicholas Sparks' remarkable books came to life when director Adam Shankman decided to make its first movie adaptation of the same name in 2002. Though the original novel set its setting to the 1950s, the movie changed it to the 1990s to early 2000s instead to make it more appealing to teenagers.

Fortunately, it became a hit that many fans want to see a reboot in the past years.

Ahead of its 20th anniversary, Moore herself recommended someone to star in the film and play Jamie Sullivan's character.

Mandy Moore Hails Olivia Rodrigo as the Perfect Jamie Sullivan

In an interview with People, Moore said she would love to see "A Walk to Remember" reboot soon. She then named Rodrigo as one of the best picks for the movie.

"I don't know, Olivia Rodrigo or something like that," Moore said, adding, "Someone could redo this film," she said. "I would love to see it. It's been long enough that, yeah, I feel like we've earned our place in cinematic history for a reboot at this point."

The "driver's license" hitmaker might indeed do well as she is no longer new in the acting industry. Before becoming a hit singer, she famously appeared in an Old Navy commercial before marking her acting debut in "An American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success" in 2015.



Four years later, she was cast on the Disney+ series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series." Rodrigo then officially debuted as a singer under Interscope Records and Geffen Records in 2020.

It remains unknown whether Rodrigo would be tapped to be part of the reboot once the talks start.

It was not the first time Moore talked about "A Walk to Remember" reboot, though. In 2017, she also sat for an interview with People to promote her new show, "This Is Us."

At that time, she was asked whether she would approve the movie's reboot, to which she offered a big yes to.

"I feel like we should get together with as much of the cast [that] is around and see if we can finagle a social media picture or something like that," she said. "I think it'd be fun."

