Meghan Markle asked for a postponement of the premiere date of her Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan," because of the wildfires in Los Angeles.

The program will now premiere on March 4 instead of January 15, the streaming giant revealed on Sunday.

In a statement released alongside Netflix, the Duchess of Sussex said, "I'm thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California."

In the eight-episode series set in Montecito, California, Markle is set to show off her expertise in cooking, gardening, and hosting.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, visited a meal distribution center set up for those impacted by the recent wildfires.

The couple were spotted talking to individuals, offering hugs, and conversing with first responders at the Pasadena Community Center.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, visited the Pasadena Convention Center on Friday, where evacuees of the Eaton Fire are sheltering. Celebrity chefs José Andrés of World Central Kitchen and Roy Choi were also on hand serving meals. pic.twitter.com/op4jP2xgAg — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 11, 2025

The couple also had the opportunity to speak with Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo and were captured on camera engaging in conversation with Chef Jose Andres, the founder of World Central Kitchen. WCK has established temporary meal service sites throughout California, such as at the Pasadena Community Center, to provide complimentary hot meals to both the community and emergency responders in response to the recent wildfires.

The devastating wildfires have claimed the lives of at least 16 individuals, devastated communities, and forced thousands to evacuate their homes.

According to CNN, Prince Harry and Markle have positively touched their town by giving out clothing, children's things, and other essential materials to help people affected by the fires. They also welcomed friends and family members who were forced to evacuate their homes, giving them a place to stay during a trying time in their $14 million-dollar Montecito mansion.

They also recommended a list of animal welfare groups, fire service charities, and other worthwhile causes last week that people can support amid the tragedy.