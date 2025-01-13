Aubrey Plaza has deactivated her Instagram account days after her husband, Jeff Baena, died by suicide.

On Sunday, Plaza, who starred in "Parks and Recreation" and "The White Lotus," deleted her social media account. Those who try to access her page will now see an error message that reads, "Sorry, this page isn't available."

Page Six reported that an assistant discovered 47-year-old Baena unresponsive in his Los Angeles residence on Jan. 3. His death was announced in a joint statement issued by Plaza and Baena's family, calling it an "unimaginable tragedy."

"We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time," read the statement.

Plaza, who kept her relationship with Baena under wraps for nearly a decade, tied the knot with him during the pandemic in 2020 and made the news public in May 2021.

The couple worked together on multiple projects during their relationship, including "Spin Me Round" and "The Little Hours."

Baena, who also wrote the 2020 film "Horse Girl" with Alison Brie, had spoken extensively about his family's struggles with mental illness.

Back in May 2021, Plaza expressed her pride for her husband while they were collaborating on the film "Spin Me Round," noting his creativity in envisioning yet another movie that leads them to Italy for more adventures.