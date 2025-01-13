Kendra Wilkinson took a firm stand against body-shaming critics over the weekend.

The former reality TV personality shared a candid mirror selfie on Instagram on Sunday, openly addressing her appearance. "Yes, I've gained weight. Yes, I'm aging. Yes, I'm not that girl I was before (Playboy girl) 🤣," Wilkinson acknowledged with humor.

She went on to clarify that despite these changes, she is in a good place. "For once in a long time I feel good and mentally healthy. Kids are my everything. Feeling pretty balanced. Working out and cooking a lot more. Golf, work. No housekeeper or nanny," Wilkinson wrote, emphasizing her new priorities.

The Girls Next Door star, now 39, addressed detractors who have criticized her for her "new weight [and] 40-year-old face." In her post, she firmly asked for respect, stating, "Please know that I'm happy, healthy, and at peace in life finally. Leave me alone and respect that I'm where I actually want to be finally all together. Almost 40 is feeling amazing."

Wilkinson also responded to those scrutinizing her alcohol consumption. "And yes to the people criticizing my alcohol intake ... I hear you and that will be monitored better," she continued. "Drinking too much is definitely drinking too much but you know what's coming up in JUNE.... Shots. 😂. Love ya."

Supportive messages quickly filled the comments. Bravo's Gretchen Rossi praised Wilkinson, writing, "Love you, friend! You look amazing and like you said, as long as you are happy then screw the haters!"

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi also chimed in, encouraging Wilkinson with, "Girl do you."

Wilkinson shares two children, son Hank Jr., 15, and daughter Alijah, 10, with her ex-husband Hank Baskett, whom she co-parents with following their 2009-2018 marriage.

In a 2024 interview, Wilkinson revealed she has been celibate since her split from Baskett. "It's been so long since I've had sex. ... Everyone sees me as a sex icon, so I shamed myself," she shared with 'People'. Despite this, she expressed optimism, saying she's now ready to have "fun."