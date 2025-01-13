Karlissa Saffold Harvey recently clapped back at any fan who dared suggest her incarcerated son Blueface should be sent to fight the Palisades wildfires.

The Cali-born rap star, currently serving four years behind bars at North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, came into question when fans on her live began to speculate whether inmates — including her beloved son — would be commissioned to support firefighters.

Harvey immediately went into defense mode, arguing that not only is her son not going to fight fires, but suggested that they don't make "rich n****as" go fire fires.

Needless to say, fans were shocked by her response.

"They don't make rich n****as go fight fires in jail now," Harvey argued.

"They might make yo' son fight the fire though," the Zeus Network executive producer added while sitting at a sunny outdoor eating area alongside an unnamed individual, who can be heard laughing in the background.

"Not mine," she continued to laugh. "But they might make yours," she pointed to the camera. "He paying his taxes to be in there, okay? He in rehab. My son is in jail rehab," she reiterated, mixing her drink. "He's taking a break from life ... he's getting rehabilitated."

When the man she was with laughed and corrected her saying, "He's in jail," Harvey doubled-down on her sentiments. "Don't be trying to play with my baby, girl," she concluded in the clip.

Fans were disgruntled by her seemingly classist response to the suggestion that her incarcerated son would help fight fires, as many sounded off in the comment section sharing their thoughts on the matter.

"She sickens me," one fan wrote in the thread.

"In case you were wondering why he ended up there," a second poked at Harvey.

"That man will fight fires if they tell him too," a third suggested.

"With a mother like her who needs enemies," a fourth pondered.

"Respect to all the fire fighters who risk their lives to save people like her and the man who's laughing," another added.

The suggestion made by the fan comes as nearly 1,000 male and female inmates joined the frontlines to assist fire fighters in fighting the deadly wildfires in the state of California, per BBC.

As of Friday, 939 took their spot as part of a volunteer program reportedly led by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), per the British outlet.

Fellow Angelenos,



The devastation to our city and community is unthinkable. The colossal efforts of our Los Angeles Fire Department cannot be overstated, and lives, homes, and businesses have been saved thanks to their unwavering commitment to fighting a good fight. But this… pic.twitter.com/CYv6pW0es4 — Rick J. Caruso (@RickCarusoLA) January 13, 2025

"When I was inside, they put us on the frontlines, wherever the main fire is, we went to it," Anthony Pedro told Rolling Stone as a former inmate firefighter at the California Correctional Center (CCC) Fire Department.

"When I was released, I was homeless for six months, sleeping in my car. I was very fortunate [because] I was the only one [of my buddies] to eventually get hired [as a firefighter]. The rest of them, they all ended up dying — either committing suicide, overdosing, or they hung themselves when they went to their jail cell because they got caught up again," he expressed, per the outlet.

California prisons and CalFire came together back in 1915 to officially establish the Conversation Camp Program. Volunteer inmates join forces with traditional fire crews in exchange for time outdoors, job training, and in some cases shorter sentences.

Inmates on the front line reportedly earn some money although very little, estimated at about $5.80 to $10.24 per day.

Blueface, 27, real name Jonathan Porter, began his four year sentence last year on September 4 following a probation violation related to a 2021 assault charge.