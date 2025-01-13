A new report suggests that Allison Holker gained authority over the rights to her late husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, memoirs by means of a confidentiality agreement signed during his funeral arrangements.

Under the terms of the agreement, tWitch's family and associates are obligated to relinquish all earnings from publications, media appearances, or features detailing his life to Holker.

According to TMZ's sources, tWitch's family was required to sign a non-disclosure agreement provided by Holker in order to participate in his funeral arrangements. This NDA serves to prevent them from profiting from any potential memoir detailing their relationship and his death.

During a recent Instagram Live session, Holker's daughter Weslie Fowler bravely confronted the cyberbullying targeting her and her 36-year-old mother.

In her candid social media video, the 16-year-old touched upon the controversial topic of non-disclosure agreements, emphasizing the importance of transparency.

"We had a funeral, and then we had a week, and my mom asked for NDAs to be signed when we were seeing Stephen's body because God forbid somebody that went to that took a photo of Stephen and put it on the internet or shared it with somebody else," she said.

"That's the type of thing that NDAs are for," Fowler pointed out. "It's not so you can never talk about Stephen."

Fowler then expressed disappointment as the funeral day unfolded differently from what she and her mother had anticipated.

She shared, "That whole day was supposed to be beautiful, and instead, it was less than that."

"We were gonna say our goodbyes, and instead, people were yelling at each other and bashing my mom and that's a day that's taken away from her — she can't remember it as being the day that we all wanted to be because his family was making it otherwise."

TMZ notes in its report that, upon hearing about tWitch's passing, Holker was surprised when his family initially planned to invite a large group of unfamiliar guests to the open-casket ceremony.

However, she managed to limit the attendees to just 13 individuals.

In her memoir, she wrote: "I couldn't risk any photo getting leaked to the press or splashed across social media platforms and becoming the lasting image that people would have of him. My children absolutely, positively could not stumble upon such a photograph at some later date."

"At the advice of my lawyers, I insisted that everybody who viewed the open casket sign a non-disclosure agreement to protect Stephen's privacy, a requirement that exasperated his family. 'If we have to sign NDAs,' they said, 'then everybody has to sign NDAs.' 'No problem,' I replied."

tWitch's family is reportedly gearing up to respond to the allegations that Holker intends to reveal in her upcoming memoir. These claims are related to the DJ's alleged drug addiction and reported experiences of sexual abuse.

The family is refuting Holker's allegations that tWitch struggled with substance abuse and labeling her as a profit-driven person.

However, Holker previously said that the earnings from the book sales of "This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light" will be donated to the Move with Kindness Foundation, which was established in memory of her late husband.