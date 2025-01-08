Stephen "tWitch" Boss's widow, Allison Holker, has come out to explain why she decided to make public his alleged substance usage issues.

She revealed that her primary goal is to offer help to those in similar situations.

Holker stood her ground on Thursday after facing backlash for her recent media appearances and upcoming memoir, in which she dives into his suspected substance abuse prior to his tragic death by suicide.

The 36-year-old said in an Instagram Story, "To fans of Stephen and our family and friends, I want to be clear that my only intention in writing the book is to share my own story as well as part of my life with Stephen to help other people."

"Just like you, I never really knew what happened, and even as I am trying to put the pieces together I will never really know," she explained.

In the book "This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light," Holker opens up about the bond she shared with her late husband and their three children: Wesley Renae, Zaia, and Maddox.

Through her words, she aims to honor the love and life they built together despite the tragic loss of tWitch in December 2020.

"I hope that by sharing our full story maybe I can help someone else who might see themselves or a loved one in Stephen," Holker explained.

She added, "In sharing I hope that maybe they can catch some of the red flags that I missed before it's too late."

Allison Holker just released a statement, saying her memoir is “to celebrate the love and life” she shared with Twitch. She also said all proceeds from the book will fund the mental health org she founded in his honor. pic.twitter.com/eQ4HaY6tSz — Tamantha 👸🏾 (@Tamantha_5) January 9, 2025

In the process of writing her book, Holker revealed her dedication to consulting several mental health organizations over a span of "two years" to ensure an authentic and sensitive portrayal of challenging themes.

Furthermore, she intends to donate the proceeds from the book to the foundation established in honor of Boss.

"My hope is that that we won't need to lose another husband, brother, father, or friend to suicide," Holker said.

"I believe that if Stephen were able to choose, he would choose to have his story told if it meant saving even one life," she explained. Much love to all those who have supported our family these many years."

The lengthy statement comes hours after she defended herself from an online critic.

According to screenshots shared by The Shade Room, she addressed an individual who expressed their sadness about the situation, questioning, "This whole thing made me sad. He's gone. Why tear apart this name?"

The commenter responded, "This paycheck was not worth disgracing his name."

Holker then expressed "love" towards the individual who criticized her remarks, sharing, "I'll always love you. Just trying to help people feel safe to ask for help and support."

In a following reply, the commenter offered her apologies for their previous words.

In a PEOPLE interview on Tuesday, Holker shared a memory of stumbling upon a treasure trove of substances inside tWitch's shoeboxes before his memorial service.

"It was a really triggering moment for me because there were a lot of things I discovered in our closet that I did not know existed," she revealed.

"It was very alarming to me to learn that there was so much happening that I had no clue (about)," Holker added.

"It was a really scary moment in my life to figure that out, but it also helped me process that he was going through so much and he was hiding so much, and there must have been a lot of shame in that."

However, in the eyes of tWitch's loved ones, the situation appears quite differently.

They, along with social media users, criticize Holker for broaching the delicate subject in a feature article for PEOPLE and incorporating excerpts from his diary into her latest book.

The family firmly believes that this situation lacks integrity and is merely a ploy for financial gain orchestrated by Holker.

They vehemently oppose her claims of discovering a collection of drugs within tWitch's possessions, refuting the notion that he had any struggles with addiction and pointing the finger at her as the one with substance abuse issues.