A woman from France found herself in financial ruin and emotional turmoil when she fell victim to a scam revolving around Brad Pitt.

The victim, a 53-year-old interior designer named Anne, lost $850,000 to the scammer, who impersonated the actor.

It all started with a single message from an imposter pretending to be Brad's mother, Jane Etta Pitt. This scammer reached out, insisting that she was exactly the kind of woman her Hollywood actor son needed.

Per France 24, Anne said, "At first I said to myself that it was fake, that it's ridiculous. But I'm not used to social media, and I didn't really understand what was happening to me."

Using advanced AI capabilities to mimic Brad, the fraudster reportedly created individualized images and texts that successfully deceived her.

According to a report by The Independent, the impersonator wrote her poems and even asked her at one point to marry him.

She was eventually convinced that the actor has kidney cancer and that he needed money for a procedure. Anne was then told that Angelina Jolie had frozen all of his accounts and that he had absolutely no way of accessing his money.

"It cost me to do it, but I thought that I might be saving a man's life," said Anne.

At that time, she was in the midst of divorcing her millionaire husband, according to The Independent. Her husband is 19 years her senior.

It wasn't until she came across news of the "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" star's actual girlfriend, Inès de Ramon, that she realized she had been manipulated.

"I ask myself why they chose me to do such harm like this? I've never harmed anyone," Anne said. "These people deserve hell."

Anne reported the crime to French authorities in the summer of 2024. Now, she finds herself without money or a place to call home. She is also dealing with depression, having been hospitalized because of it.

As of press time, no arrests have been made pertaining to her case.