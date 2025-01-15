Celine Dion is remembering her beloved late husband, René Angélil.

The legendary vocalist posted a rare family photo of herself and her sons, René-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 14. The mother of three sat between her children on what appeared to be their home patio, which was still decorated with warm holiday ornaments.

Dion posed comfortably, with her legs crossed on the couch wearing a turtleneck sweater and white joggers. Her sons also wore all-white ensembles.

"René, we can't believe you've been gone nine years already," Dion, 56, began in the caption of her tribute post. "Not a day goes by that we don't feel your presence, RC, Eddy, Nelson and I."

"You were my greatest champion, my partner, and the one who always saw the best in me. I honor you and you are forever missed mon amour.... We love you. — Celine xx," the star concluded.

Fans poured in to support the singer, as the post received over 300k likes in just a matter of hours.

"Can't believe how grown the boys are. Rene would be proud," one fan wrote. "Your love is so beautiful and pure that it makes me believe in true love and that it transcends death," a second wrote. "He will always be in our hearts," a third added with love. "He is smiling down on you all," a fourth said.

Dion and Angélil were married for over two decades, as the couple married back in 1994 at Montréal's Notre-Dame Basilica, a Roman Catholic church and national historic site located in Canada. The lovebirds remained married until Angélil's death in 2016.

Dion has spent the majority of her life close to her beloved late husband, as the two began working together when Dion was just 12 years old, which later drew negative attention when they began dating when she was 19.

The two faced many challenges together, including infertility and Angélil's diagnosis of throat cancer back in 1999. Angélil — a Canadian record producer, talent manager, and singer — would retire from managing Dion's career years later in 2014. Two years later, Angélil passed away due to throat cancer in January 2016. He was 73 years old.

After saying goodbye to her husband almost a decade ago, Dion — currently battling Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) — maintains that her husband is only gone in the physical, telling PEOPLE that she brings his photos with her to every doctor's appointment and that she sees signs from him "all the time."

"I'm still married to René," Dion told the outlet. "He's still my husband."