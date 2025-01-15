Sofia Vergara and British Formula One race car driver Lewis Hamilton have sparked dating rumors after a flirty lunch date in New York City.

The Modern Family star and seven-time Formula One champion were seen enjoying a two-hour outing on Tuesday, where the two were spotted smiling from ear to ear.

Vergara, 52, barely touched the food on her plate, as they allegedly appeared smitten with one another, according to TMZ, despite being surrounded by a group of friends.

The 'Griselda' star was spotted in a casual black shirt, wide-leg denim, black shoes, dark shades, an oversized white coat, and sepia-toned sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Hamilton, 40, was seen stepping out of what appears to be a city cab, wearing a textured bucket hat, a brown lumberjack shirt, distressed blue jeans, a structured collared jacket, and dark shades.

According to the media outlet — who witnessed the interaction — Vergara and Hamilton exchanged flirty glances and playful gestures, reporting that sparks appeared to be flying. The two celebs shared a short and friendly exchange outside of Vergara's black SUV, before she waved goodbye to everyone and stepped into the vehicle and drove away.

It seems Vergara is back on the market following the breakup between her and her ex-boyfriend, orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman. The Colombian actress has her sights set on greatness in 2025, as the star went on record declaring that she's manifesting "health, money, a boyfriend" in the new year in an interview with Access Hollywood.

On the other hand, Hamilton, 40, spent a lot of time wrapped up in his on-and-off long term relationship with Pussycat Dolls singer, Nicole Scherzinger, from 2007 to 2015.

When their final split came in 2015, Scherzinger went on record assuring fans that they made the decision together and that they both still loved one another.

"I've realized that I can't do two things or three things at once, I've got to focus on one," the F1 racer told Vanity Fair in 2022 about his love life. "I really wanted to go through a growth process of getting myself to a point where I'm happy on my own, comfortable in my space. So that if I ever do meet someone, it's an addition, rather than 'I need you in my life'."