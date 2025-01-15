Sally Struthers, known for her role in 'All in the Family,' recently opened up about her mixed experiences with two legendary stars, Betty White and Bea Arthur. During an appearance on the January 13 episode of 'Let's Talk About That! With Larry Saperstein and Jacob Bellotti,' the 77-year-old actress shared candid stories from her career.

Struthers began by discussing her interactions with White, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 99. While acknowledging White's popularity, Struthers admitted her own experiences weren't always positive. "I know everybody loves her. They loved her so much," Struthers said. "They signed petitions to get her to guest host 'Saturday Night Live.' I know all that. I didn't have such a great experience with her." She described White as a "very passive-aggressive woman."

Struthers recalled an incident at White's house during a meeting for a pilot. When White's housekeeper brought out a plate of cookies, Struthers reached for one, only to be met with a sharp comment. "She said in front of everyone, 'Oh, I wouldn't do that if I were you dear, you don't need a cookie.'" Struthers told the hosts, "Totally fat-shamed me in front of the rest of the people in the room. And I thought, 'Gosh, that's not nice.'"

In contrast, Struthers had nothing but admiration for Bea Arthur, who appeared on 'All in the Family' as Maude, Edith Bunker's cousin, before leading her own spin-off series. "Bea Arthur comes in and she's a force of nature," Struthers said. She fondly remembered how Arthur would add colorful expletives to her lines during run-throughs to shock producers and executives. "She was filthier than a drunken sailor," Struthers said with a laugh.

Struthers also shared how she would often bump into Arthur at the grocery store. "She would trash everyone we ever knew," she said. "I loved how filthy she was."

Struthers, a two-time Emmy winner, has had a long and varied career, from starring as Babette on Gilmore Girls to voicing characters in 'TaleSpin' and 'Dinosaurs.' Most recently, she appeared in the theatrical production of 'An Old-Fashioned Family Murder.'