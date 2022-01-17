Betty White would have turned 100 today.

It's a bittersweet day in Hollywood, as fans of the golden-era (and every era since) actress Betty White come together from around the world for what should have been a very happy occasion: The star had been prepping for a big 100th Birthday Celebration, a screening of a film made in her honor, with a star-studded cast, which she surely would have attended herself.

Betty White died on New Years' Eve, 2021 at the age of 99.

Though it's incredibly sad that she didn't make it to the 100th birthday she had been looking forward to, she did have a long and wonderful life, and she almost certainly would have wanted us to celebrate with or without her; That's why the celebration film she had planned will still be playing in select theaters today.

In addition, if you live in or near White's hometown of Oak Park, Illinois, there's a celebration going on today in her honor, featuring guest speakers, decorations and memorials around town, and one of White's favorite snacks: Red Vines.

Even if you can't go to Illinois or make it to a movie theater today, there's still something you can do, because Twitter is working to honor the life of Betty White by gathering donations for one of her dearest causes: Animal welfare.

The #BettyWhiteChallenge has begun trending on Twitter as a way to get the word out about the cause: Fans of Betty White's are donating to any animal charity they like, and naming Betty White as the honoree. There's no way of telling how much money they're raising, but if tweets are any indication, it's quite a lot.

In honor of what would have been Betty White's 100th Birthday, The Cat Connection is joining the #BettyWhiteChallenge to raise money to help cats and people in our community by January 17th. Betty White was a friend to countless animals and devoted her life to making sure all ... pic.twitter.com/E4wIftqujt — The Cat Connection (@CatConnections) January 16, 2022

I think this #BettyWhiteChallenge is a lovely thing and I chose @AnimalLeague for my donation. My mom adopted our first cats from there in 1987 and I miss them all the time. pic.twitter.com/Q4xBP2RGTX — Tavie (rhymes w/gravy) (@TheRealTavie) January 17, 2022

Today would have been this wonderful woman's 100th Birthday. Happy Birthday #bettywhite. Today take the #BettyWhiteChallenge & donate to your local animal shelter in her name today or buy any of our Charity Drive shirts featuring an animal & we'll donate to an accredited shelter pic.twitter.com/IywqMHmlUA — WholesomeMemes (@WholesomeMeme) January 17, 2022

We hope that Betty White is looking down and smiling at all the good deeds being done for animals in her name. Happy 100th birthday to an icon.

PS: If you want a little treat, Google her name today!