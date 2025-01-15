Former 'The Hills' stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt revealed on 'Good Morning America' that their insurance company had dropped them prior to losing their Pacific Palisades home in the Los Angeles wildfires.

During Wednesday's emotional interview, the couple detailed their hasty evacuation and complete loss of their uninsured property.

"We were 'house poor,' as they call it," Montag explained. "We have a house and everything else is a hustle, is a grind."

Pratt described the experience as "out-of-body insane," getting particularly emotional about their children's bedroom.

"Our son's bed started just burning in the shape of a heart," he said, noting the loss of irreplaceable pre-iPhone photos and personal mementos.

The tragedy has sparked an unexpected wave of public support, with fans rallying behind Montag's 2010 album "Superficial," pushing it to #1 on US iTunes charts and into Apple Music's pop albums chart in 17 countries.

"The fan support has been such a light in such darkness for us," Montag said, visibly moved when speaking on the support in the interview.

The Palisades Fire, currently at 19% containment with 23,713 acres burned, has forced over 100,000 residents to evacuate and destroyed nearly 12,000 structures. The disaster has affected numerous celebrities, including Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, and Anna Faris. It's still continuing to affect everyday residents, animals, and the ecosystem.

Montag and Pratt have two sons: Gunner, 7, and Ryker, 2. During evacuation, Montag managed to save their children's teddy bears, struggling with the impossible choice of what to take. "How do you choose?" she asked tearfully.