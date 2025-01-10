Angelina Jolie was seen loading up their car with necessary goods to aid those affected by the wildfires in Los Angeles.

During Thursday's shopping trip, she and her 16-year-old son, Knox, gathered necessities like food and water bottles.

The Daily Mail spoke with the 49-year-old "Maria" actress, and she shared that she is providing accommodation for individuals at her residence in Los Feliz.

"Right now, I'm taking care of people close to me and having them at my house," she said.

Jolie, who has an estimated net worth of $120 million, also mentioned her plans to contribute to supporting those affected by fires in the next few weeks.

Many people have been forced from their homes as large tracts of land have been consumed by fire.

Celebrities have used their different platforms to offer educational images, provide followers with critical materials, and point them to contribution platforms and important updates.

Additionally, many of them have extended their support by contributing funds, supplies, and personal assistance to aid those affected by the calamity.

Jamie Lee Curtis has generously donated $1 million to aid relief initiatives. Sharon Stone has taken charge of organizing a collaborative effort among various celebrities to gather clothing donations. Meanwhile, "Love Island USA" star Leah Kateb has opened her home to foster animals in need.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have contributed financial aid to support relief initiatives and have given away clothing, children's essentials, and various supplies while also encouraging individuals to back charitable organizations.

In addition, Kylie Jenner shared news about her contribution to the California Fire Foundation Wildfire & Disaster Relief Fund. The donation was made with the intention of supporting the ongoing efforts of the California Fire Foundation.

On the other side of the tragic scenario, several celebrities are coping with the destruction of losing their homes.

Los Angeles has been ravaged in recent days by the five large wildfires that have been raging since Tuesday. Firefighters anticipate that the fire will be better confined by Saturday.