Timothée Chalamet made a memorable entrance at the UK premiere of the Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown" at BFI Southbank by arriving on a Lime bike.

The 28-year-old actor cruised down the red carpet on a sleek green bike and gracefully concluded his ride by skillfully maneuvering his mobile phone.

His unique mode of transportation instantly captured everyone's attention.

timothèe chalamet just arrived on a lime bike 😭 pic.twitter.com/oJJZ5ktFFA — ٍ (@chxlametcinema) January 14, 2025

"It's ecological," Chalamet explained as he discussed his choice to cycle on an electric bike to the event.

He acknowledged that his primary motivation was to avoid traffic congestion and ensure he arrived at the premiere punctually.

However, while appearing on the French talk show "Quotidien," per Variety, Chalamet shared an unexpected mishap involving the bike and how he had parked incorrectly, with resulted in a $73 fine.

The "Wonka" actor also mentioned the importance of proper bike parking etiquette.

Timothée Chalamet riding a bike on his way to 'A Complete Unknown' premiere in London!



🎥 giulliang | Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/hZhakBocfd — Timothée Chalamet Updates (@timotheeupdates) January 14, 2025

In the view of The Guardian's Stuart Heritage, certain indicators suggest that Chalamet biking to his own movie premiere was nothing more than a staged performance.

They pointed out one key point – how Kylie Jenner's beau showed up on time, contrasting with his habit of being 20 minutes late. This is reportedly due to difficulties in locating a working bicycle.

The writer added, "The bottom of his trousers were also immaculate, rather than being coated in a fine sheen of drizzle, wet cabbage, and urine."

They also noted that upon the actor's arrival on the red carpet, he displayed sense of composure. Given the chaotic London surroundings, one might have expected to see a hint of annoyance on his face from navigating through the busy streets of London.

"Had Chalamet hopped off his bike, dropped it, and embarked on a brief but impassioned rant about how much he hates people, then there would be more reason to believe he had made the entire journey by bike."

Heritage went on, "Chalamet, however, arrived at his premiere after a supposed bike ride through London, looking as though he didn't hold any lingering resentment for humanity."

"He's a good actor, but he's not that good."