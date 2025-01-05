Attending the Golden Globes ceremony last year marked a significant date night for Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. This 2025, the couple made a return to the prestigious event.

Although Chalamet was captured walking the red carpet alone, Jenner later joined him inside the ceremony.

The 27-year-old reality star captured everyone's attention with her elegant backless gown, flashing a brief but bashful grin.

Jenner sat beside her beau at the Golden Globes table, exuding support and composure as all eyes remained on her boyfriend.

As the cameras started to roll, host Nikki Glaser couldn't resist teasing Chalamet about his mustache for "A Complete Unknown" during her opening monologue, joking that even Bob Dylan had criticized the decision to grow it out.

The playful banter between Glaser and Chalamet brought smiles to his and Jenner's faces, capturing their shared amusement on camera.

After the monologue, the duo was spotted engaging in a private chat, getting comfortable in each other's company.

Among the guests at the table was Jenner, joined by his "A Complete Unknown" co-star Elle Fanning.

While social media erupted in excitement at the sight of the usually reserved couple making a rare appearance at industry gatherings, some fans were not happy seeing them together.

Chalamet is nominated for the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama category for "A Complete Unknown."