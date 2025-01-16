T.I's son King Harris is being dragged online once again, after the nepo baby ranted on social media about how he cheats on his child's mother because "she doesn't care."

The rap artist went to Instagram live this week to hash out any confusion surrounding the understanding between himself and his child's mother, J'Nijah "Nana" Epps, assuring fans that if he's ever sliding into a DM — it's okay.

King revealed his message for those who think they can expose him for cheating, urging listeners that he's "able" to move this way because he's not a "bad baby daddy."

"I DM a girl, or I get a girl number, or a girl at the studio — just know my baby mama don't care," King, 20, began in his lengthy cheating rant, which he appeared to film from his bedroom. "So, you cannot try to pull no 'King with,' no, no, no, no no. My baby mama don't care."

"My baby mama don't care so you're not upping one. You're just here because I'm able to do that. It's not nothing special, we just kicking shit and having a good time.

"My baby mama don't mind so you can't try to be messy and say no shit like, 'Someone's baby daddy is trying to [expose] — No, no, no, the baby mother doesn't care," he added. "I'm just putting it out there because realistically it only happened to me once," the musician said, referring to a woman who declined his advances because he had a girl and a baby.

"I'm not a bad baby daddy, so I got more leeway than other baby daddies," the reality star continued. "This ain't your normal baby daddy," he finally concluded.

Fans online called him out for childlike behavior, joking that he "couldn't wait" to be a baby daddy, and speculated that Epps doesn't care because she "doesn't really like him."

"He's so corny," one fan responded. "This not a flex, she don't care cuz she don't really like you," a second poked. "D**n we couldn't have left him in 2024...little boy behavior," a third added. "I get more leeway than other baby daddies is just wild," a fourth laughed. "You got baby mama don't care because she's doing it too sorry!" a fifth teased.

The Atlanta native and J'Nijah — a social media and fitness influencer — welcomed their baby boy King Jr. on November 5 last year. King announced his son's birth with a song called "Dear Son," rendering rap boss T.I. a grandfather once again.

"Nov 5 8:09 a.m. welcome King Jr. TIME TO TAKEOVER," King wrote in his caption at that time. The birth of King Jr. makes T.I.'s third grandchild.