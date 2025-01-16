The judge presiding over A$AP Rocky's federal assault case appears to be confused as to whether he and Rihanna are married.

During a video clip obtained by The Shade Room, L.A. Superior Court Judge Mark Arnold appears somewhat tongue-tied when it comes to whether he should refer to Rihanna as Rocky's girlfriend, wife, or significant other.

The question is valid, as not even Rocky's attorney Joe Tacopina knows just how to answer that question, leaving him seemingly stumped during the trial readiness hearing, which took place on January 16.

When Judge Arnold inquired as to whether the "Umbrella" singer was "his girlfriend," Tacopina corrected him saying "just wife," although in the end, admitted he simply didn't know.

"Is it his girlfriend?" the judge asked. "It's his common law wife, your honor," Tacopina replied. "So, I should categorize it as common law wife?" the judge said, reiterating the question. "Or just wife... however you'd like" Tacopina responded.

"Are they married anywhere?" the judge inquired once again, after a brief exchange suggesting that Rihanna should be classified as a "significant other, or mother of his children," if they aren't legally wed. That said, Tacopina assured he had no idea whether the two had exchanged vows.

"If they're legally married anywhere she will be his wife," Judge Arnold decided.

In recent news, the former A$AP Mob member's lawyer claimed that Rocky had no interest in cutting a deal with the prosecution, as the rap star is nearly a week away from heading to trial regarding the alleged shooting of a former band mate and friend, per the Daily Mail.

Despite lawyers from both sides coming together to reach a plea on Wednesday, January 15, neither party was able to come to an agreement. According to the media outlet, the trial is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday, January 21 with a 12-person jury.

The Grammy-nominated rapper maintains that he did not shoot his friend and fellow rap mate, A$AP Relli, and has pleaded not guilty to two felony charges including assault with a semiautomatic weapon.

When reporters inquired with Tacopina as to whether the "Fashion Killa" rapper would testify at his trial, the legal representative simply stated, "I wouldn't make a decision like that before trial. But he is eager to tell his story."

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna — who have known each other for over a decade before becoming lovebirds — were confirmed to be dating back in 2020, one year before he declared the Barbados super star the love "of his life" in an interview with GQ.

"So much better," Rocky, 36, said of life with Rihanna. "So much better when you got the one. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones," he gushed.

In 2022, the musicians welcomed their first child, Rza, 2, a year before Riri debuted her second pregnancy with Riot, 1, at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

A$AP Rocky — real name Rakim Mayers — is currently facing up to 24 years in prison if he is convicted of both firearm charges.