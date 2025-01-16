Wendy Williams is publicly raising red flags, revealing that she feels like her life is "f****d up" due to being "trapped" in an abusive conservatorship, declaring that she is not "cognitively impaired."

The legendary hip hop and gossip talk show host herself called into The Breakfast Club on January 16 to blast the conservatorship while speaking candidly about how her conservator, Sabrina Morrisey, has been mistreating her over the past three years.

"Wendy can make her own decisions!" stated Charlamagne Tha God, 60, who has known Williams for nearly two decades. "She is not cognitively impaired she is in incapacitated, she is being taken advantage of!" he told listeners.

Fans have shown immense support in the comment section, adding that they are so glad to hear Williams speaking for herself.

Williams spoke on call alongside her niece Alex, who was able to double-down on the talk show host's experience.

"I'm in New York City right.... I'm in this place where the people are like in their 90's and their 80's and their 70's ... but these people, I don't care if they're 50 and 60...there's something wrong with these people, here on this floor," Williams explained, seemingly alluding that she doesn't belong in the crowd.

"I have breakfast, lunch, and dinner right here on the bed," she said of what she calls a "luxury prison" one bedroom. "I watch TV, I listen to radio, I look at the window, I talk on the phone," she added, tagging her niece Alex — who flew in from Miami — to give listeners more details.

"What she's saying is exactly what's happened. She's there in New York in this place, essentially what someone would call a 'luxury prison.' This is her room, literally her apartment. But the thing about this apartment ... it's small. She has a bed, a chair, a TV, a bathroom, and she's looking out window," Alex explained. "That's her life."

Spilling more shocking details, The Wendy Williams Show host confirmed that she is not allowed to "leave or have visitors," take a trip, or visit family members. "Excuse me, where I am, you have to get keys to unlock the door to press the elevator to go downstairs first of all," she said of her restricted living space.

To make matters worse, Williams says instead of having casual assistance, she has what seems to be "nursemaids" who come in and attempt to give her unknown pills and meds. "Second of all, these people here, everybody is like nursemaids, so to speak. They come in and they give your pills. And then they leave," she explained. Williams explained she's only taken two pills all her life.

"There are seven pills, I have no idea, what is this pill doing?" she added, explaining that they don't tell her what they are. "For the last three years, I have been caught up in the system," Williams doubled-down.

The host broke down when it came to celebrating her father's 94th birthday, revealing that due to her abusive conservatorship, she may not be able to visit him. The 60-year-old also detailed how her finances are under tight supervision, revealing her "money is in prison," and also showed concern for her cats following her divorce.

Williams, in tears, declared that her "life is f*****d up!" She has immense concern that her guardians may take her phone from her, and she won't be able to call anyone.

Now, her niece Alex is urging fans to raise awareness on Williams' shocking situation, asking fans to keep sharing #FreeWendy on social media to gain support.