King Harris was arrested for a traffic related incident in Georgia.

The 19-year-old son of renowned Atlanta rapper and actor T.I., was arrested earlier this week in Dunwoody, Georgia, after a traffic-related incident.

According to 'WSB-TV,' the situation unfolded when Harris, driving a BMW, reportedly pulled out of a gas station in front of a Dunwoody police officer, nearly colliding with the officer's cruiser. The officer activated their lights and conducted a traffic stop.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer detected "the odor of marijuana coming from it." The report also noted that the officer spotted a firearm on Harris' hip, prompting them to instruct him to keep his hands on the steering wheel.

During the stop, the officer discovered that Harris had an outstanding warrant in Pickens County for failure to appear in court. According to the officer's report, "I informed Mr. Harris that I would need to speak with him outside and opened the driver-side door. Mr. Harris was cooperative, and I removed the firearm from his hip with no issue. I then had Mr. Harris step out of the vehicle and I detained him by placing handcuffs on him. I escorted Mr. Harris to my patrol vehicle, conducted a pat down, and placed him into the rear of my vehicle."

Two additional individuals were present in the vehicle at the time of the stop. During the investigation, officers discovered two small bags of marijuana inside the car. One of the passengers was issued a citation for possession of marijuana but was not taken into custody.

Following the arrest, Harris was transported to the DeKalb County Jail. This incident adds to Harris's growing list of run-ins with law enforcement. As the investigation unfolds, further details may emerge regarding both the charges and any legal proceedings resulting from his outstanding warrant.

Fans are waiting to see how T.I. will react to his son's most recent encounter with the law.

When King was stopped for not wearing a seat belt back in 2022, T.I., according to 'Atlanta Black Star,' took to Instagram Live saying, "If he godd*** keep that s*** up, he's going to prison. Ain't no way around it, ain't nothing I'll be able to do about it. Cause I know that energy. I was that energy. I know exactly how it's going to turn out."