Hip-hop veteran Busta Rhymes is confronting legal troubles after an alleged altercation with his assistant in Brooklyn last Friday.

The incident, which occurred around 10 AM, began as a verbal disagreement before reportedly turning violent, according to law enforcement sources.

The 51-year-old rapper, whose real name is Trevor Smith Jr., allegedly struck his 50-year-old assistant on the left side of his face during the confrontation.

Following the incident, Rhymes reportedly left the scene, prompting the assistant to contact emergency services. Both police and paramedics responded to the call, and the assistant was transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Several days after the alleged assault, Rhymes voluntarily surrendered to police on Tuesday and was issued a desk appearance ticket.

The "Break Ya Neck" performer now faces multiple charges, including third-degree misdemeanor assault, attempted assault, and harassment. The desk appearance ticket means Rhymes will need to appear in court to address these charges at a future date.

This legal situation emerges during what has otherwise been a period of positive personal transformation for the rapper, who recently made headlines for his recent 60-pound weight loss journey. Rhymes has been a prominent figure in hip-hop for over three decades, known for his rapid-fire delivery style and energetic performances.

The court date has not yet been publicly announced, and representatives for Rhymes have not issued any formal statement regarding the charges.