Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson announced the death of his dog Prince in a heartfelt social media post, sharing memories of their 12-year journey together.

Wilson, who was recently eliminated from the NFL playoffs, posted photos with Prince alongside his wife, Ciara, and their family.

"Prince 12 years ago you came into my life. I got you my rookie year & you have been a blessing to our family with so many memories, hugs and kisses from our 4 kids and us," Wilson wrote.

"Heaven got a good one! Forever the Prince of Peace. Love you."

Wilson adopted Prince in 2012 when he began his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. The dog remained a constant presence through significant milestones in Wilson's life, including meeting and marrying singer Ciara in 2016.

The couple has built a family together, with three children of their own -- Win, Sienna and Amora --and Ciara's son -- Future Zahir -- from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

The announcement comes at a transitional time in Wilson's career. After a decade with the Seahawks and two years with the Denver Broncos, Wilson joined the Steelers on a one-year deal. Following their playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens, questions remain about his future in Pittsburgh at age 36.

Despite the uncertainty, Wilson has expressed his desire to remain with the Steelers.

"That's the plan," he said after the Ravens game. "I love it here and everything else. I think we have a great football team. Obviously, it didn't end the way we wanted it to, and I think there's a lot more to do."