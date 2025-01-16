Donald Trump has picked Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson and Jon Voight to serve as "Special Ambassadors" to Hollywood.

Trump made the statement Thursday on his social media app Truth Social, just four days before his inauguration, with the former president and now president-elect promising to restore Hollywood to a new "Golden Age."

"It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California," Trump wrote.

He added that the trio of famous actors and veteran filmmakers in Stallone, Gibson and Voight would work to bring business back to the U.S. entertainment industry, which he claimed has been lost to "foreign countries."

The announcement comes as wildfires devastate parts of southern California, leaving 25 people dead and displacing thousands.

Many in the entertainment industry have seen their homes destroyed, and businesses across the region are struggling to recover, with damages estimated at $250 billion.

Trump's statement also referenced the declining domestic box office, as The Guardian reported, which has yet to fully rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and the dual Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes of 2023.

Last year's box office revenues totaled $8.7 billion, a 3.3% decline from 2023 and down over 23% compared to 2019.

Each of the three new appointees has publicly supported Trump in the past. Stallone referred to Trump as a "second George Washington" during a speech at a gala in Palm Beach in November, per Variety.

The actors are no strangers to controversy. Gibson, whose career faltered after racist and antisemitic comments in 2006, returned to the spotlight with 2016's Hacksaw Ridge. Stallone continues to find success with projects like Tulsa King, and Voight recently starred in Megalopolis and the Reagan biopic Reagan.

Trump has not specified what the "Special Ambassador" roles will entail, leaving many to speculate. It's also unclear if the trio will attend his inauguration on Monday, which boasts scheduled performances by Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean and Kid Rock.

The future of Hollywood under Trump's vision remains uncertain. But this latest move aligns with his efforts to bring his loyal supporters into prominent roles.