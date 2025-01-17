Taylor Swift was reportedly left "perplexed" after being named in Justin Baldoni's explosive countersuit against Blake Lively. The countersuit follows Lively's sexual harassment allegations against Baldoni related to their work on the film It Ends With Us.

Lively, 37, accused Baldoni, 40, of creating a hostile work environment in her complaint filed with the California Civil Rights Department last month. In response, Baldoni filed a $400 million countersuit, making startling accusations, including that Lively enlisted Swift, 35, to pressure him into using her script rewrites.

Baldoni claimed that Swift was not named directly in the legal filing but appeared in text screenshots accompanying his allegations. According to Baldoni, Swift joined a meeting between him and Lively and excessively praised Lively's script revisions, making him feel obligated to adopt them.

A source close to Swift revealed her confusion about the claims, stating her connection to Lively is solely based on friendship.

"Taylor is proud of the film because her music was featured in it, which gave her a sense of involvement, though she wasn't fully aware of the extent of the project's developments," the source explained, per the Daily Mail.

The insider emphasized that Swift's appearance at the meeting was coincidental, as she was visiting her friend. "She finds Justin's interpretation of the encounter perplexing, and those close to her suspect she's being drawn into the situation as a means to target Blake," the source added.

According to court documents, Baldoni texted Lively after the meeting, referencing Swift: "Was working on rooftop scene today, I really love what you did... And I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor."

Baldoni's countersuit alleges that Lively's frequent script changes disrupted production, leaving the studio and crew concerned. Both Lively and Baldoni's legal teams have issued fiery statements, further intensifying the high-profile legal battle.