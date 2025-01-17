Brody Jenner, 41, has shared candid insights about his relationship with parent Caitlyn Jenner and his famous family.

Currently competing in 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test', Brody reflected on growing up in the spotlight and his journey to reconciliation.

Despite the Jenner name's prominence, Brody maintains he had a relatively "normal" upbringing, viewing fame simply as "another line of work." However, he acknowledged that Caitlyn's absence during his childhood has influenced his own approach to parenting his daughter Honey, born in July 2023 with fiancée Tia Blanco.

"It had a lot of influence I would say of kinda what not to do," Brody explained, though he emphasized that he and Caitlyn now share a "great relationship." He views the past absence as ultimately positive, driving him to be more present in his daughter's life.

On healing their relationship, Brody expressed learning that "life's too short to hold grudges." He revealed that Caitlyn has apologized for not being present during his childhood, and he has chosen forgiveness, understanding that "she was going through a lot of stuff."

Brody also discussed recent family gatherings, including Caitlyn's 75th birthday celebration at Kylie Jenner's house in October 2024, where he reunited with his extended family including Kim and Khloé Kardashian.

Despite their busy lives limiting frequent interaction, he described these reunions as natural and meaningful, particularly introducing his daughter Honey to the family.