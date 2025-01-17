Mel Gibson was "surprised" when President-elect Donald Trump named him a "special ambassador" to Hollywood this week.

The actor and filmmaker shared his reaction to the news on Thursday, saying he learned about the announcement the same way that everyone else did — through social media.

"I got the tweet at the same time as all of you and was just as surprised," Gibson told Variety.

He added, "Nevertheless, I heed the call. My duty as a citizen is to give any help and insight I can."

Gibson also joked about his new ambassador role, asking, "Any chance the position comes with an Ambassador's residence?"

The quip unfortunately has a real-life application for Gibson, who lost his Malibu home in the Los Angeles-area wildfires this month, as E! News reported.

Mel Gibson Named 'Special Ambassador'

Trump's announcement, made on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, also included Hollywood heavyweights Jon Voight and Sylvester Stallone as "special ambassadors" to Hollywood, alongside the aforementioned Gibson.

In the announcement, the former president expressed his aim to revive Hollywood, which he described as "very troubled" after losing business to foreign countries over the past several years.

"These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest," Trump wrote. "It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!"

The appointment comes amid significant struggles for Hollywood, with the industry still recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, strikes, and economic difficulties.

The domestic box office in 2024 was down from the previous year, and the entertainment industry continues to face challenges.

Trump announces that Jon Voight, Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone will be his Ambassadors to Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/7ptMbPNSUe — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 16, 2025

While it's unclear what specific duties Gibson, Voight and Stallone will have in their new roles, their appointments signal a closer relationship between Trump and these prominent conservative figures.

Trump's decision to name these three actors as ambassadors is part of his broader strategy to engage loyal supporters in prominent roles, although the exact impact of their positions on Hollywood remains to be seen.

Gibson has previously faced professional challenges after past controversies led to what some would call a temporary blacklisting from Hollywood.

However, the actor and filmmaker has managed to mount an effective comeback, with his career now finding new momentum through various projects.