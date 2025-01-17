Barack Obama is singing praises for former first lady Michelle Obama on her birthday, all while complimenting her good looks.

Obama — who has been married to Michelle for over thirty years — took to Instagram Friday, Janaury 17 to post a warm photo of the two, which went on to gain over 800K views in a matter of three hours.

Fans in the comment section poured in to send their well wishes to Michelle on her 61st birthday, in addition to adding positive comments and dropping heart emojis.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama," the 44th president wrote to his wife Friday. "You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I'm so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!"

The Obamas are seen in the photo holding hands across a table complete with a floral arrangement smiling in the camera in what appears to be a dining setting. The birthday girl is dressed casually in a black V-neck dress, black waist belt, and printed head scarf. Barack is seen in a grey button-down and black pants.

"Forever 1st lady. Forever our president. Happy birthday," one fan wrote. "Happy birthday Queen! You will forever be loved by President Obama and by US!" a second penned with love. "HBD to one of the most inspiring humans on the planet. Strength, grace, intelligence, grit, integrity, and beauty inside and out," a third added. "She's not about to spoil this birthday, with this inauguration," a fourth fan teased.

Skipping the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump appears to be the plan, as it's been reported that the now 61-year-old has no plan to attend the ceremony set to take place at the Capitol on January 21.

That said, the 60th inaugural ceremony won't be the only tradition she skips out on, as the former first lady was also notably absent during the late president Jimmy Carter's funeral which was held last week in Washington, D.C.

"There's no overstating her feelings about [Trump]. She's not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocol's sake," a source close to Michelle told PEOPLE. "Michelle doesn't do anything because it's expected or it's protocol or it's tradition."

Kid Rock had a "kind message" for the Chicago native, reminding her that despite not voting for Barack, he still performed at his inauguration.

"I heard Michelle Obama is not attending. I would kindly remind her that years back, when Obama was first elected I did not vote for him," Rock, 54, said. "But they asked me to play the inauguration and I played it."

When Jesse Watters asked the star why she may not be coming, he was unsure.

"I dunno, she seems a little angry," the rockstar replied. "She might be. I don't know."