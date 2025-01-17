Tamera Mowry-Housley, 46, made her stance on expanding her family clear in a humorous Instagram Reel posted Friday, January 17.

The 'Sister, Sister' actress shared her reaction to her children's requests for another sibling using a playful video showing her repeatedly appearing in different spots with the word "whoa."

In her caption, Mowry-Housley firmly stated, "Unless we adopt! 🙏🏽🫶🏽 This momma, her eggs and her body is done! 🤣," adding that she's "still working off the pregnancy weight from Ariah." She also invited other mothers to share their experiences, asking if they could relate or had experienced any "fun surprises."

The actress shares two children with her husband, former Fox News Channel correspondent Adam Housley, whom she married in May 2011. Their son Aden arrived in November 2012, with Mowry-Housley expressing her joy at the time, saying, "Adam and I feel very blessed to finally be holding our son. He is a beautiful miracle, and our hearts are overflowing with love. Thank you to everyone for your love and support. It means so much to our family."

The couple welcomed their daughter Ariah in July 2015, completing their family of four. Since becoming a mother, Mowry-Housley has been open about how parenthood has transformed her outlook on life and helped her appreciate life's simpler moments.

In a 2016 interview with 'People', Mowry-Housley reflected on how motherhood has changed her perspective, saying her children taught her "to be present and enjoy the most simple things in life."

She emphasized finding joy in everyday activities with her children, noting that "as a busy mom, just giving them a bath, reading them a book, brushing our teeth together" brings her immense happiness. These small moments have become treasured experiences in her parenting journey.

While she may not be planning to expand her family through biological means, Mowry-Housley's ready to chat about her current brood, as evidenced from her playful Insta posts.