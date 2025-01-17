Cameron Diaz is back in Hollywood after a decade-long break. But there's one genre she's apparently not interested in returning to — romantic comedies.

In a recent interview with Empire, the 52-year-old actress, best known for hits like There's Something About Mary and The Holiday, made it clear that her rom-com days are behind her.

Read more: Brody Jenner Opens Up About Reconciling with Caitlyn Jenner

In fact, when asked if she was back for good, Diaz shared that she wasn't defining her career in any strict way.

"I don't know how I view it; it's hard to say," Diaz explains. "If I say it, then it becomes this thing. I reserve the right to say no to doing a movie ever again, and I reserve the right to say yes if I decide to."

She adds, "I'm just open to whatever makes sense for me and my family at any given moment."

No More Rom-Coms for Cameron Diaz?

For fans wondering if she'll be making more movies in the future, Diaz remains non-committal. While she is open to new opportunities, there's one thing she's sure of.

"No more rom-coms, only mom-coms," Diaz declares.

This marks a major shift for Diaz, who built her career on romantic comedies. After starring in a string of successful films during the '90s and 2000s, she took a step back from acting to focus on her family.

Her return to the screen comes with the Netflix action-comedy Back in Action, where she stars alongside Jamie Foxx.

Despite the comeback, Diaz is adamant about not returning to the rom-com genre that made her a household name.

"I'm not defining anything," Diaz adds in the interview, emphasizing her decision to return to acting was not about setting a clear path.

Instead, Diaz remains focused on what feels right for her at this stage in life.

Diaz's decision to move away from rom-coms follows her 2014 film The Other Woman, her last major rom-com role before taking a hiatus. In her time away, Diaz became a mother and fully embraced her family life with her husband, Benji Madden of Good Charlotte.

In other news, Diaz also recently opened up about her growing love for hip-hop. In a conversation with Foxx, she shared that Tyler, The Creator is her "GOAT" rapper and that she's recently become a fan of Travis Scott, calling his music "elevated s**t."

It seems like Diaz is embracing new vibes both in her career and in her personal life. See the trailer for Back in Action below.