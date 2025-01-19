Spencer Pratt admitted he made thousands on TikTok following the loss of the home he shared with wife Heidi Montag during the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

The former "The Hills" star told Variety in an interview that he earned about $4,000 on TikTok in just one week.

If that amount is not impressive enough, he also said that he earned around $20,000 from TikTok Live, which lets followers give to him directly.

Pratt described the experience as "phenomenal and life-changing."

He added, "That's the power of individual supporters, people just backing you and getting behind you."

Pratt and Montag lost their home during the Palisades Fire that burned through their neighborhood.

According to Page Six, fans of the couple have raised over $100K in donations since the tragedy.

The couple also revived interest in Montag's music career, including her 2010 album "Superficial." Pratt urged fans to listen to his wife's music in order to help them financially recover from the fires.

The 41-year-old television personality said he's had about 5,000 "Superficial" T-shirt orders and is hoping for a potential TV series chronicling them beginning new lives after the fire.

Pratt has also expressed frustration with the backlash he's received for appealing for help amid the fires.

In an interview with US Weekly, he said that he was exasperated by the impression that all celebrities are extremely wealthy.

"Nobody thought we were rich celebrities until three days ago and it's getting frustrating," Pratt shared. "Like if you Google 'Spencer,' it literally [says] 'Broke, no net worth,'"

"So now our house burns down, my parents' house burns down [and] now we're rich celebrities, which is infuriating because the media, respectfully, has never called us celebrities [and] never called us rich," he added.

Montag, on the other hand, has been sharing her experience dealing with the loss of their home and her subsequent efforts to recover.

"I'm so sad our house is gone," she said in a video posted on social media. "I wish I could have gone back and got more."

The couple began dating in 2007, and their relationship has been well-documented on "The Hills." They eloped in Mexico in 2008 before holding a wedding ceremony in 2009.

Pratt and Montag share two sons together, Gunner, 6, and Ryker, 2.