Claressa Shields is clapping back at female boxing legend Laila Ali after she attempted to give Shields "big sister advice."

During an episode of All the Smoke Fight podcast, the retired four-time boxing champ reflected on the challenges of growing up with famous fighter Muhammad Ali, becoming a force in female boxing, and highlights of her career — in addition to addressing Shields.

The host asked Ali about the "disconnect" between younger and older generations and what happened between her and Shields, who she claimed reached out to her after she won the Olympics in 2012.

Ali recalled giving Shields advice, telling her to drop a weight class in order to continue to excel in the sport after the Olympics, before she later told The Breakfast Club that she was uninspired to "return" to boxing.

"She heard that, and took offense to it. And then next thing I know, she's on YouTube. She heard me say, 'There was nobody that she was inspired by that she felt could give her competition, I feel some kinda way.' So then she started calling me out, I was like, 'Wow,' " Ali, 47, explained.

"You can think you can beat me," Ali stated. "That's fine. You're supposed to think that. But to start going in on my legacy, what I have and haven't done... that's a lot."

Despite the successful boxing legend's admission that she doesn't have "any hard feelings" against Shields, that didn't stop the 29-year-old from posting a lengthy rant regarding her perspective on the tension. Shields maintained that Ali was "jealous" of her, and doubled-down that she's made it farther in her career, and life, than the former champion.

"I been come to terms with that, to me, she's jealous," Shields, 29, told listeners in a video on social media. "Now, I got the biopic and I got the fight coming up. She acts like I owe her something. It's weird."

"Laila Ali is not a former champion. She hasn't been inside the ring in 18 years. Since I was 9 years old, was the last time she got in the ring. I'm trying to figure out, why everytime something going on with me here she come? Today, she really offended me," the undisputed two-division champ expressed regarding Ali's claim that she burns bridges.

"I've gotten further in my career and in my life than Laila Ali," the boxer argued. "It's really too late to hate, if I'm being honest," she added, later arguing that it's her time to shine in the sport of boxing.

"This is my era now. And it's been my era. She's never supported me in my era, she's never given me no advice but 'not to turn pro.' Was that good advice?" she asked, hoping Ali was coming from a genuine place.

"Laila Ali is giving off, very much hater energy. And bro, you're not gonna fight me. So why do you keep bringing me up?" she asked.

See more of Shields' lengthy clap back in the video above.