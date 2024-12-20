Claressa Shields' price just went way down — for Remy Ma in particular.

The professional boxer and mixed martial artist appeared on this week's episode of 'SPOLITICS,' hosted by sports journalist Jemele Hill, where the pair discussed Shields' new movie, 'Fire Inside,' the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight, and her motivation.

Shields' later went viral across X, claiming she'd put hands on Remy Ma amid her ongoing feud with ex-husband, Papoose — whom Shields is allegedly dating.

"How much money would it take for you to step in the ring with Remy Ma?" Hill asked, prompting the world boxing champ to start laughing. "At this point the girl leaked my number, " Shields, 29, responded.

"What!" Hill exclaimed. "Your actual telephone number?"

On this week’s episode of SPOLITICS, my guest is @Claressashields. We discuss her dynamic new movie “Fire Inside,” what she thought of the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight, how long she intends to fight and what motivates her at this point in her career. pic.twitter.com/lFZCYgzmUw — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 19, 2024

"So, at this point you can give me a dollar and I'll put my hands on her," the athlete shot back. "A dollar. It don't have nothing to do with whatever else, it's just that part alone... I'm a business woman, don't leak my number. Why would you do that?"

Shields speculated that fans may think she's ready to fight because of a feud between her alleged new bae, Papoose, and his estranged wife, but according to her, it has more to do with the principal of leaking her number.

"Drama sells. I'm not in that beef. My smoke with her is posting my number," she reiterated. "People like, 'Oh, she wants to fight her [Remy] over a dude' — stop it. Stop it, that is so beneath me. It's the disrespect of the leaking my number part," she explained. "That's it."

Tension flared between Terror Squad emcee and Shields when Remy leaked text message exchanges between Papoose and Shields, declaring that Claressa was Pap's girlfriend.

On December 11, Remy — real name Reminisce Kioni Mackie — showed messages of the boxer showing concern that Pap never confirmed that he reached home safely, in addition to a story claiming Pap would never have sex with her because "you ugly" in now-deleted Instagram posts.

Remy Ma has returned to her maiden name since calling it quits on her legendary hip hip romance with Papoose, listing herself as Remy Kioni Smith on the recent track, "Outta Control."