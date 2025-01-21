It looks like Jake Paul has friends in high places — and one of them is on his shoulders.

The boxing champ attended President Donald Trump's Inaugural Ball ceremony on January 20, alongside his former opponent, heavyweight legend Mike Tyson when things got a little interesting to say the least.

Fans gave mixed reactions, calling the two out for "playing on MLK Day," in addition to declaring the unexpected rough housing distasteful, while others encouraged the two to have a good time.

Paul, 27, took to social media on Monday, January 20 to document events from the 2025 presidential inaugural event, including a clip of himself fixing his suit in the hallway of a luxurious Washington D.C. building.

The two are seen dressed formally in black suits as Paul takes Tyson onto his shoulders for a playful photo opportunity. As the celebration featured an unconventional mix of A-list celebs, Evander Holyfield arrived on the scene, standing next to the duo for the photo op.

"There we go, you got it! Yeah!!!!" the man behind the camera can be hard exclaiming. Tyson, 58, known as "Iron Mike," flaunted an overwhelmed smile, as he raised his fist to the crowd who took pictures on their phones.

"Mike just old and turnt [lol] love that for him," one fan responded in the comments. "Mannn life don't make no sense brahhhh," a second laughed. "mike tyson can go to hell actually," a third added. "If I was MLK I would be haunting so many people today," a fourth poked. "Another one sold himself out for a check I told y'all he lost that fight on purpose cause they paid him 20 million dollars Mike Tyson a sell out," another speculated.

The footage of the two roughhousing outside the inauguration comes weeks after Tyson took a shocking loss to Paul in a bout streamed via Netflix, which drew over 108 million viewers worldwide on November 19.

Paul landed 78 punches to Tyson's 18, prompting fans to speculate that the two struck a deal for a massive payday, as fans called out the disconnect between Tyson's explosive training videos compared to his reserved demeanor in the ring.

That said, Paul later told sources he "pulled back on purpose" when it came to fighting the legendary heavyweight champ.

"I didn't want to hurt someone that didn't need to be hurt," he told them. When asked if he carried Tyson throughout the fight, Paul said yes because he wanted to give the fans a show.

"Iron Mike" is known today as the youngest heavyweight boxer in history to ever win the World Boxing Council (WBC), before adding WBA and IBF to his list of victories following his wins against James Smith and Tony Tucker in 1987.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson was inducted into the boxing Hall of Fame in 2011.