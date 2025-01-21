Mario took time to clarify fans' speculation that he took Lucky Daye's sound for his latest track, "Space."

While playing a casual card game on We Playin' Spades podcast, the R&B heartthrob sat alongside Nick Cannon and Courtney Bee to clear up any misconceptions between him and fellow musician Lucky Daye.

When Mario was asked if he has any "friendly R&B beefs," he stated that everyone does, before Bee dug into rumors regarding him and Lucky Daye's "little thing" regarding the sound of his 2024 track "Space."

"Break it down so it can forever be broke!" Bee exclaimed when the musician told listeners he would explain further.

"I made making real music cool," Mario, 38, explained. "For me I never take things personally. So, I put 'Space' out. And there's a couple people that decide to say stuff like, 'Yo, give Lucky Daye his song back.' Or, things of that nature."

"I would say something on my page and then the blogs will take the worst thing. And then say — that's just how it is. So, it makes you think it's a problem, but it's not," the singer expressed, adding that at the end of the day he won't accept any disrespect.

As far as discussing R&B as a whole, the hosts and guest agreed the genre is in a great place solely because classic artists such as Mario are still in the game, as well as acknowledging that the category is expanding.

"Mario has always been strategic and I feel like that is what definitely helped make him into the man he is today," one fan wrote in YouTube's comment section. "This was so good love me some Mario," a second wrote. "marioo my baby! cant wait to watch," a third fan said.

In a clip on TikTok, the Baltimore native went on record saying the "texture" of the song is developed naturally, chucking it up to the way R&B artists are "wired" during an episode of The Tammi Mac Show.

"When you have two Black artists making real music, people just tend to compare and contrast, right? That's just — I get it. It's not a bad thing," he said. "We're all trying to preserve the art form."

"That's what we're here to do," the 38-year-old concluded, once again disagreeing that the track "sounds like" a Lucky Daye song.