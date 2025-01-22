Director James Cameron says he knows not all fans of the beloved "Avatar" franchise are going to love his next film, "Avatar: Fire and Ash."

The third installment in the "Avatar" franchise is scheduled to be released on Dec. 19 and will reportedly focus on a different story featuring a different Na'vi clan.

It may also reportedly feature what could be an antagonistic storyline for Jake Sully and his family.

James Cameron says #AvatarFireAndAsh is ~3 hours long



• Fire clan are the villains



• Wind Traders will appear — a nomadic tribe that travels through the air



(via @empiremagazine) pic.twitter.com/3MPMYRTokw — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) January 16, 2025

Speaking to Empire, Cameron recently revealed how thrilled he was that the film didn't take a softer option with its bold choice of storytelling.

"We've got some really clever action set-pieces," he said. "But what excites me as an artist is not only the opportunity to get to do it again, but to reach a level of character and intrigue you haven't seen before in an Avatar movie."

The director admitted that the film's straying from previous installments could lead to mixed feelings among fans.

"We could be getting high on our own supply here, and everybody who looks at it goes, 'F*** that's not what I signed up for.' But if you're not making brave choices, you're wasting everybody's time and money," he said.

The first two "Avatar" films are known for setting box office records.

The first "Avatar" film finished its run at almost US$2.9 billion globally, while its sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water," topped at $2.3 billion worldwide.

However, Cameron thinks it is important to have a new story in order to keep people engaged.

In addition to the new content, "Avatar: Fire and Ash" will feature a different clan of Na'vi, with Varang, played by Oona Chaplin, as its leader.

This new clan could challenge the long-idle dynamics the viewer came to expect from the water-oriented Metkayina clan from the second film.

Although this new direction is risky, Cameron believes the franchise has always taken risks and that they ultimately pay off.

"You've got to break the mold every fricking time," the director pointed out.